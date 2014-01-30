Jan 30 (Reuters)-
Fuji Film Holdings Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 1.77 trln 1.61 trln 2.40 trln
(+10.1 pct) (-0.5 pct) (+8.4 pct)
Operating 99.63 65.38 140.00
(+52.4 pct) (-23.6 pct) (+22.7 pct)
Pretax 114.19 62.83 155.00
(+81.7 pct) (+8.9 pct) (+30.0 pct)
Net 62.49 28.85 80.00
(+116.6 pct) (+21.7 pct) (+47.4 pct)
EPS 129.68 yen 59.89 yen 166.01 yen
Ann Div 40.00 yen 50.00 yen
-Q2 Div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen
-Q4 Div 20.00 yen
NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also
produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.