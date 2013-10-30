(Adds company forecast) Oct 30 (Reuters)- Creo Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 5.33 5.26 11.00 - 12.00 (+1.2 pct) (+13.2 pct) (-0.4 - +8.7 pct) Operating 155 mln 246 mln (-37.0 pct) (+31.5 pct) Recurring 158 mln 249 mln 350 mln - 450 mln (-36.3 pct) (+29.7 pct) (-20.3 - +2.5 pct) Net 87 mln 189 mln 250 mln - 350 mln (-53.6 pct) (-7.5 pct) (-29.8 - -1.7 pct) EPS 10.08 yen 21.39 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - Creo Co Ltd is a custom computer software developer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Michiko Kawai)