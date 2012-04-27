APRIL 27 (Reuters)-

Makita Corp

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT

Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 YEAR

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 295.71 272.63 301.50 150.50

(+8.5 pct) (+10.9 pct) (+2.0 pct) (-1.7 pct) Operating 48.52 41.91 44.00 22.60

(+15.8 pct) (+37.9 pct) (-9.3 pct) (-16.2 pct) Pretax 46.96 42.73 44.20 22.70

(+9.9 pct) (+27.5 pct) (-5.9 pct) (-7.4 pct) Net 32.50 29.91 30.00 15.40

(+8.7 pct) (+34.4 pct) (-7.7 pct) (-10.0 pct) EPS 236.78 yen 217.08 yen 220.99 yen 113.44 yen EPS Diluted Annual div 72.00 yen 66.00 yen

-Q1 div

-Q2 div 15.00 yen 15.00 yen 15.00 yen 15.00 yen

-Q3 div

-Q4 div 57.00 yen 51.00 yen NOTE - Makita Corp is a major electric tool maker. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6586.TK1.