(Adds company forecast) May 14 (Reuters)- D.Western Therapeutics Institute Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 15 mln 50 mln - 80 mln Operating loss 61 mln loss 73 mln loss 249 mln - loss 219 mln Recurring loss 60 mln loss 72 mln loss 246 mln - loss 216 mln Net loss 60 mln loss 72 mln loss 247 mln - loss 217 mln EPS loss 2.66 yen loss 3.20 yen loss 10.88 yen - loss 9.56 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL