Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
(Adds company forecast) May 14 (Reuters)- D.Western Therapeutics Institute Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 15 mln 50 mln - 80 mln Operating loss 61 mln loss 73 mln loss 249 mln - loss 219 mln Recurring loss 60 mln loss 72 mln loss 246 mln - loss 216 mln Net loss 60 mln loss 72 mln loss 247 mln - loss 217 mln EPS loss 2.66 yen loss 3.20 yen loss 10.88 yen - loss 9.56 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - D.Western Therapeutics Institute Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: