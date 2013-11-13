(Adds Operating Income forecast) Nov 13 (Reuters) - Tori Holdings Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 488 mln 491 mln Operating 39 mln 45 mln Recurring 357 mln 357 mln Net 386 mln 405 mln EPS 4.15 yen 4.36 yen NOTE - Tori Holdings Co Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.