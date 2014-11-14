(Adds Operating profit) Nov 14 (Reuters) - O-uccino, Inc. PARENT- ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.52 2.24 Operating loss 92 mln 385 mln Recurring loss 93 mln 374 mln Net loss 138 mln 232 mln EPS loss 112.99 yen 184.53 yen NOTE - O-uccino, Inc. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.