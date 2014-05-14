May 14 (Reuters)- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 5.18 trln 4.76 trln (+8.7 pct) (-3.8 pct) Recurring 1.69 trln 1.34 trln (+26.1 pct) (-8.7 pct) Net 984.85 852.62 (+15.5 pct) (-13.1 pct) EPS 68.29 yen 58.99 yen EPS Diluted 68.04 yen 58.89 yen Ann Div 16.00 yen 13.00 yen 16.00 yen -Q2 Div 7.00 yen 6.00 yen 8.00 yen -Q4 Div 9.00 yen 7.00 yen 8.00 yen NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.