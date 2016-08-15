BRIEF-Leone Film Group 2016 prelim. revenue EUR 52 mln, up 34 pct yoy
* Reported on Monday 2016 preliminary revenue 52 million euros ($55.59 million), up 34 pct versus year ago
(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Aug 12 (Reuters)- Dentsu Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2016 Sep 30, 2015 Dec 31, 2016 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Revenues 393.17 373.95 817.20 (+13.6 pct) Operating 58.65 43.83 132.40 (+11.8 pct) Pretax 56.81 41.50 (+10.0 pct) Net 35.79 26.05 81.20 (+23.8 pct) EPS Basic 125.50 yen 90.97 yen 284.77 yen EPS Diluted 125.50 yen 90.95 yen Ann Div 75.00 yen 80.00 yen -Q2 Div 40.00 yen 35.00 yen -Q4 Div 40.00 yen 40.00 yen NOTE - Dentsu Inc. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4324.T
PRAGUE, Jan 31 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== M3: M3 data due out at 10.00 a.m. (0900 GMT) Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data..................
FRANKFURT, Jan 31 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.