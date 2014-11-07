(Adds Operating profit) Nov 7 (Reuters) - Nakanippon Casting Co Ltd PARENT- ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.00 4.20 Operating 140 mln 110 mln Recurring 210 mln 180 mln Net 230 mln 150 mln EPS 12.13 yen 7.91 yen NOTE - Nakanippon Casting Co Ltd is a leading manufacturer of cast parts. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.