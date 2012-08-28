AUGUST 28 (Reuters) - OS Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Jul 31, 2012 Jul 31, 2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.05 3.07 Recurring 158 mln 70 mln Net 68 mln 20 mln EPS 4.32 yen 1.26 yen NOTE - OS Co Ltd operates cinemas and leases real estates. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.