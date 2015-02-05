(Corrects current period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 5 (Reuters)- Japan Tobacco Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST  COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 572.32 809.97 (+3.7 pct) Operating 157.71 230.25 (+10.1 pct) Recurring 159.75 230.90 (+9.7 pct) Net 108.66 168.78 (+12.7 pct) EPS 59.78 yen 92.86 yen EPS Diluted 59.75 yen 92.81 yen Ann Div 100.00 yen 96.00 yen 108.00 yen -Q2 Div 50.00 yen 46.00 yen -Q4 Div 50.00 yen 50.00 yen 54.00 yen NOTE - Japan Tobacco Inc was formerly Japan Monopoly Corp and privatised in 1985 with tobacco production and sales as core business. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.