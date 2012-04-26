U.S. retailers' January same-store sales review
APRIL 26 (Reuters)-
Nintendo Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 647.65 1.01 trln 820.00 230.00
(-36.2 pct) (-29.3 pct) (+26.6 pct) (+6.6 pct) Operating loss 37.32 171.08 35.00 loss 25.00
(-52.0 pct) Recurring loss 60.86 128.10 35.00 loss 30.00
(-64.8 pct) Net loss 43.20 77.62 20.00 loss 20.00
(-66.1 pct) EPS loss 337.86 yen 606.99 yen 156.40 yen loss 156.40 yen EPS Diluted Annual div 100.00 yen 450.00 yen 100.00 yen
-Q1 div
-Q2 div nil 140.00 yen nil nil
-Q3 div
-Q4 div 100.00 yen 310.00 yen 100.00 yen NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7974.TK1.
