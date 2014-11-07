UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Nov 7 (Reuters)- Asics Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 265.10 153.66 345.00 (+21.4 pct) Operating 33.07 13.86 29.00 (+26.4 pct) Recurring 35.06 14.02 31.00 (+40.0 pct) Net 24.53 7.92 20.00 (+36.3 pct) EPS 129.25 yen 41.79 yen 105.36 yen EPS Diluted 122.19 yen 41.79 yen Ann Div 17.00 yen 21.00 yen -Q2 div -Q4 div 17.00 yen 21.00 yen NOTE - Asics Corp is a large sporting goods company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources