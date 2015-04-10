(Adds company forecast)
Apr 10 (Reuters)-
Broccoli Co Ltd
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Feb 28, 2015 Feb 28, 2014 Feb 29, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 6.26 6.79 6.00 - 6.80
(-7.8 pct) (+55.2 pct) (-4.1 - +8.7 pct)
Operating 1.47 2.15 1.00 - 1.50
(-31.7 pct) (+157.8 pct) (-32.0 - +2.0 pct)
Recurring 1.48 2.15 1.00 - 1.50
(-31.0 pct) (+158.0 pct) (-32.6 - +1.0 pct)
Net 904 mln 1.91 700 mln - 1.00
(-52.6 pct) (+117.5 pct) (-22.6 - +10.5 pct)
EPS 27.64 yen 58.31 yen 21.38 yen - 30.55 yen
EPS Diluted 58.31 yen
Ann Div 6.50 yen 13.00 yen
-Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL
-Q4 Div 6.50 yen 13.00 yen
NOTE - Broccoli Co Ltd wholesales/retails card games and other goods featuring animation
characters.
