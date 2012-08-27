UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
AUGUST 27 (Reuters)- Hip Corp PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2012 Jun 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.01 971 mln 4.17 (+4.4 pct) (+9.3 pct) (+5.5 pct) Operating 37 mln 31 mln 158 mln (+18.8 pct) (+2.5 pct) Recurring 47 mln 46 mln 166 mln (+3.4 pct) (-8.8 pct) (-20.4 pct) Net 30 mln 27 mln 93 mln (+12.3 pct) (-6.4 pct) (-7.4 pct) EPS 764.36 yen 680.60 yen 2,354.11 yen EPS Diluted Annual div 1,200.00 yen 1,200.00 yen -Q1 div -Q2 div nil nil -Q3 div -Q4 div 1,200.00 yen 1,200.00 yen NOTE - Hip Corp . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources