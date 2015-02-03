Feb 3 (Reuters)-
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Revenues 4.26 trln 3.81 trln
(+11.7 pct) (+10.9 pct)
Operating
Recurring 1.48 trln 1.26 trln
(+17.8 pct) (+34.5 pct)
Net 926.97 785.42
(+18.0 pct) (+47.5 pct)
EPS 65.50 yen 54.84 yen
EPS Diluted 65.20 yen 54.66 yen
Ann Div 16.00 yen 18.00 yen
-Q2 div 9.00 yen 7.00 yen
-Q4 div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen
NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings..
