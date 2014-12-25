(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Dec 25 (Reuters)- Aoki Super Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended 12 months and 8 days Nov 20, 2014 Nov 20, 2013 to Feb 28, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 73.99 71.00 101.00 (+4.2 pct) (+3.9 pct) Operating 2.17 544 mln 2.30 (+298.1 pct) (-54.2 pct) Recurring 2.22 600 mln 2.37 (+270.6 pct) (-51.6 pct) Net 1.23 312 mln 1.25 (+293.4 pct) (-52.2 pct) EPS 104.05 yen 25.17 yen 107.76 yen Ann Div 22.50 yen 22.50 yen -Q2 div 12.50 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 div 12.50 yen 10.00 yen NOTE - Aoki Super Co Ltd is a supermarket operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.