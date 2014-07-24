UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds company forecast) Jul 24 (Reuters)- Netprice.Com CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 9.15 7.80 12.35 - 12.55 (+17.2 pct) (+1.1 pct) (+19.8 - +21.7 pct) Operating loss 283 mln loss 84 mln loss 413 mln - loss 283 mln Recurring loss 255 mln 184 mln loss 395 mln - loss 255 mln Net loss 267 mln 84 mln loss 457 mln - loss 327 mln EPS loss 22.63 yen 7.55 yen loss 38.68 yen - loss 27.70 yen EPS Diluted 7.55 yen Ann Div nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil NOTE - Netprice.Com provides Web-based catalogue sales. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources