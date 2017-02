JULY 6 (Reuters)-

Daiei Inc

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended Year to

May 31, 2012 May 31, 2011 Feb 28, 2013

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Revenues 208.29 213.65 870.00

(-2.5 pct) (-5.7 pct) (+0.1 pct) Operating loss 811 mln 1.22 8.00

(+10.3 pct) (+114.5 pct) Recurring loss 1.18 339 mln 4.50

(-20.2 pct) Net loss 1.34 loss 9.51 1.00 EPS loss 6.75 yen loss 47.81 yen 5.03 yen EPS Diluted Annual div nil nil

-Q1 div

-Q2 div nil nil

-Q3 div

-Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Daiei Inc is a major supermarket chain operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8263.TK1.