(Adds company forecast) Nov 6 (Reuters)- Nextgen Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended 15 months to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.43 1.32 2.60 - 3.20 (+8.7 pct) (-2.3 pct) Operating loss 117 mln loss 119 mln 50 mln - 210 mln Recurring loss 121 mln loss 126 mln 40 mln - 200 mln Net loss 133 mln loss 129 mln 20 mln - 175 mln EPS loss 67.93 yen loss 66.63 yen 10.21 yen - 89.36 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil -Q3 div nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Nextgen Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)