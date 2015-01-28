(Adds company forecast) Jan 28 (Reuters) - Mobcast Inc. CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.82 3.90 - 4.10 Operating 318 mln 250 mln - 300 mln Recurring 316 mln 250 mln - 300 mln Net 153 mln 130 mln - 160 mln EPS 10.90 yen 9.26 yen - 11.40 yen NOTE - Mobcast Inc. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.