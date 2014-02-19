(Adds company forecast) Feb 19 (Reuters)- Gaiax Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 3.94 3.83 4.10 2.00 (+2.9 pct) (+11.8 pct) (+4.0 pct) (+6.3 pct) Operating loss 50 mln loss 76 mln 30 mln - 130 mln loss 50 mln - 50 mln Recurring loss 76 mln loss 79 mln 20 mln - 120 mln loss 60 mln - 40 mln Net loss 137 mln 68 mln 0 mln - 100 mln loss 70 mln - 30 mln EPS loss 38.10 yen 22.22 yen 0.00 yen - 21.48 yen loss 15.03 yen - 6.44 yen EPS Diluted 21.94 yen Ann Div nil nil nil -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div nil nil nil NOTE - Gaiax Co Ltd is involved in Internet communications.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.