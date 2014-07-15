(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) Jul 15 (Reuters)- Kappa Create Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 13 months to May 31, 2014 Feb 28, 2014 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 23.37 24.15 97.30 (-3.2 pct) (+0.5 pct) Operating 479 mln 66 mln 1.06 (+623.1 pct) (-93.1 pct) Recurring 515 mln 60 mln 1.10 (+753.8 pct) (-93.3 pct) Net 140 mln loss 126 mln 700 mln EPS 3.51 yen loss 3.27 yen 17.64 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Kappa Create Holdings Co Ltd is a sushi bar operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .