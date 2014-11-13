(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change)
Nov 13 (Reuters)-
Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended 9 months to
Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Dec 31, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 788.28 699.41 1.20 trln
(+12.7 pct) (+16.8 pct)
Operating 136.65 111.72 190.00
(+22.3 pct) (+19.6 pct)
Recurring 148.12 121.99 195.00
(+21.4 pct) (+27.7 pct)
Net 99.50 87.02 130.00
(+14.4 pct) (+38.9 pct)
EPS 183.70 yen 159.92 yen 240.00 yen
EPS Diluted 183.64 yen 159.45 yen
Ann Div 65.00 yen 75.00 yen
-Q2 div 35.00 yen 30.00 yen
-Q4 div 35.00 yen 40.00 yen
NOTE - Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd .
