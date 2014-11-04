(Adds Operating profit) Oct 31 (Reuters) - Himiko Co Ltd PARENT- ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.03 4.21 Operating 55 mln 113 mln Recurring 155 mln 173 mln Net 95 mln 103 mln EPS 12.74 yen 13.44 yen NOTE - Himiko Co Ltd is a shoes wholesaler and retailer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.