(Adds operating profit forecast) Dec 24 (Reuters) - Enish, Inc. PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.60 6.70 Operating 1.10 820 mln Recurring 1.07 800 mln Net 620 mln 450 mln EPS 115.73 yen 85.31 yen