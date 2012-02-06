FEBRUARY 6 (Reuters)-
Suzuki Motor Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 1.80 trln 1.93 trln 2.50 trln
(-6.7 pct) (+8.4 pct) (-4.1 pct)
Operating 87.71 92.46 110.00
(-5.1 pct) (+85.6 pct) (+2.9 pct)
Recurring 96.36 106.49 125.00
(-9.5 pct) (+84.2 pct) (+2.0 pct)
Net 40.62 42.61 50.00
(-4.7 pct) (+175.0 pct) (+10.7 pct)
EPS 72.41 yen 76.11 yen 89.13 yen
EPS Diluted 66.54 yen 69.93 yen
Annual div 13.00 yen 14.00 yen
-Q1 div
-Q2 div 7.00 yen 6.00 yen
-Q3 div
-Q4 div 7.00 yen 7.00 yen
NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles.
