(Adds company forecast) Nov 13 (Reuters)- Ubic Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.10 2.36   4.40 - 4.80 (-11.2 pct) (-12.2 pct)  (-6.0 - -2.6 pct) Operating loss 272 mln 709 mln loss 255 mln - 100 mln (-50.4 pct) Recurring loss 355 mln 539 mln loss 360 mln - 0 mln (-61.2 pct) Net loss 274 mln 321 mln loss 275 mln - loss 50 mln EPS loss 81.58 yen 102.92 yen loss 81.58 yen - loss 14.83 yen EPS Diluted 98.74 yen Ann Div 50.00 yen nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 50.00 yen nil NOTE - Ubic Inc . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.