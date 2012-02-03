FEBRUARY 3 (Reuters)-
Canon Inc
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Dec 31, 2012 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 2.16 trln 2.32 trln
(-6.7 pct) (+14.4 pct)
Operating 246.91 240.37
(+2.7 pct) (+145.8 pct)
Recurring 282.05 274.74
(+2.7 pct) (+92.6 pct)
Net 173.20 152.50
(+13.6 pct) (+88.8 pct)
EPS 142.45 yen 123.50 yen
EPS Diluted 142.45 yen 123.49 yen
Annual div
-Q1 div
-Q2 div
-Q3 div
-Q4 div
NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras.
