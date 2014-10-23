(Adds company forecast) Oct 23 (Reuters)- ASJ Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 609 mln 686 mln 1.40 - 1.55 (-11.2 pct) (+4.7 pct) (+2.6 - +13.6 pct) Operating loss 18 mln 13 mln loss 50 mln - 0 mln (-28.4 pct) Recurring loss 17 mln 13 mln loss 50 mln - 0 mln (-30.1 pct) Net loss 20 mln 4 mln loss 50 mln - 0 mln (-45.2 pct) EPS loss 3.28 yen 0.65 yen loss 7.87 yen - 0.00 yen Ann Div 2.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div 2.00 yen NOTE - ASJ Inc provides Internet server-related services. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.