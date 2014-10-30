BRIEF-Shanxi Securities to issue corporate bonds worth up to 3 bln yuan
* Says it plans to issue 3-year corporate bonds worth up to 2 billion yuan
(Adds EPS diluted) Oct 30 (Reuters)-
Orix Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Year to
Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Revenues 945.18 609.10 1.80 trln
(+55.2 pct) (+20.5 pct) (+34.2 pct) Operating 136.18 106.99
(+27.3 pct) (+39.2 pct) Pretax 203.00 122.13
(+66.2 pct) (+40.1 pct) Net 142.11 80.41 210.00
(+76.7 pct) (+34.4 pct) (+12.4 pct) EPS 108.50 yen 64.67 yen 160.34 yen EPS Diluted 108.34 yen 61.86 yen Ann Div 23.00 yen -Q2 Div -Q4 Div 23.00 yen NOTE - Orix Corp is a major leasing company. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Says it plans to issue 3-year corporate bonds worth up to 2 billion yuan
March 13 Intercontinental International Real Estate Investment Company SA:
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Toshiba Corp is seeking to extend its Tuesday deadline for submitting official third-quarter earnings due to disagreements with auditors over issues at its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, sources familiar with the matter said.