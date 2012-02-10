(Corrects reporting reriod.)
Feb 10 (Reuters) -
DAI-ICHI SEIKO
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9M ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Dec 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2012
Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 31.72 46.81 48.00
21.30 (+4.0 pct)
Operating 3.18 7.48 6.00
1.75 (+0.8 pct)
Recurring 3.25 6.72 5.80
1.65 (-4.4 pct) Net
1.82 4.57 3.50
1.00 (+1.3 pct) EPS
Y108.79 Y297.87 Y209.30
Y59.80
Annual div Y15.00 Y15.00 Y15.00
-H1 Div Y5.00 Y5.00
Y5.00
NOTE - Dai-ichi Seiko Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6640.TK1.