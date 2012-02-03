(Coreects year-earlier period to 9 mnts ended Aug 31,2010)
Feb 3 (Reuters) -
D.A. CONSORTIUM
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended
Dec 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO
RESULTS RESULTS Sales 60.23
40.01 (+50.5 pct) Operating
1.68 1.20 (+39.9 pct)
Recurring 1.72 1.27
(+35.3 pct) Net
755 mln 725 mln
(+4.1 pct) EPS
Y1,487.89 Y1,380.54
Diluted Y1,477.23 Y1,371.67
EPS
NOTE - D.A. Consortium Inc is an Internet advertising firm
