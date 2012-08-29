AUGUST 29 (Reuters) - Vitec Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 115.00 130.00 Operating 710 mln 1.10 Recurring 900 mln 1.30 Net 700 mln 1.00 EPS 59.86 yen 85.51 yen NOTE - Vitec Co Ltd is a trading company that handles semiconductors and electronic parts. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.