Feb 5 (Reuters)- Mitsui & Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 8.35 trln 7.46 trln (+11.8 pct) (-4.8 pct) Operating 209.12 182.87 (+14.4 pct) (-36.8 pct) Pretax 316.58 246.32 (+28.5 pct) (-25.9 pct) Net 301.95 253.91 370.00 (+18.9 pct) (-25.4 pct) (+20.2 pct) EPS 165.44 yen 139.13 yen 202.74 yen Ann Div 43.00 yen 51.00 yen -Q2 Div 25.00 yen 22.00 yen -Q4 Div 21.00 yen NOTE - Mitsui & Co Ltd is a major trading company, with strengthes in chemicals, foodstuffs and steel. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.