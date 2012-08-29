Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
AUGUST 29 (Reuters) - Sourcenext Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Sep 30, 2012 Sep 30, 2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.38 2.61 Operating 221 mln 152 mln Recurring 214 mln 135 mln Net 236 mln 140 mln NOTE - Sourcenext Corp develops and sells computer software and hardware. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)