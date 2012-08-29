AUGUST 29 (Reuters) - Sourcenext Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Sep 30, 2012 Sep 30, 2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.38 2.61 Operating 221 mln 152 mln Recurring 214 mln 135 mln Net 236 mln 140 mln NOTE - Sourcenext Corp develops and sells computer software and hardware. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.