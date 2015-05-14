(Adds company forecast) May 14 (Reuters)- NEXON Co.,Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Jun 30, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 51.97 47.49 92.23 - 94.97 (+9.4 pct) (+7.0 pct) (+9.3 - +12.5 pct) Operating 22.22 21.17 31.02 - 33.27 (+4.9 pct) (+2.2 pct) (-0.4 - +6.9 pct) Pretax 24.68 21.77 34.33 - 36.57 (+13.4 pct) (-3.6 pct) (+18.3 - +26.0 pct) Net 18.54 16.14 25.72 - 28.00 (+14.8 pct) (+6.6 pct) (+27.1 - +38.4 pct) EPS Basic 43.05 yen 36.74 yen 59.93 yen - 65.25 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen -Q4 Div 5.00 yen 5.00 yen NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd . (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)