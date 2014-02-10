(Adds company forecast) Feb 7 (Reuters)- Flight Holdings Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.59 1.90 - 2.00 Operating 230 mln 115 mln - 165 mln Recurring 227 mln 100 mln - 150 mln Net 192 mln 94 mln - 140 mln EPS 22.09 yen 11.08 yen - 16.51 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Flight Holdings Inc. is a systems consulting operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.