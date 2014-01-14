Jan 14 (Reuters) - Village Vanguard Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Nov 30, 2013 Nov 30, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 16.38 17.41 Recurring loss 606 mln 440 mln Net loss 756 mln 118 mln EPS loss 98.29 yen 15.42 yen NOTE - Village Vanguard Co Ltd is a book retailer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.