UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Village Vanguard Co Ltd PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Nov 30, 2013 Nov 30, 2013 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 16.38 17.41 Recurring loss 606 mln 440 mln Net loss 756 mln 118 mln EPS loss 98.29 yen 15.42 yen NOTE - Village Vanguard Co Ltd is a book retailer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources