UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds company forecast) May 12 (Reuters) - IVY Cosmetics Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.71 4.00 - 4.50 Operating 472 mln 150 mln - 300 mln Recurring 471 mln 150 mln - 300 mln Net 436 mln 200 mln - 280 mln EPS 20.19 yen 9.25 yen - 12.94 yen NOTE - IVY Cosmetics Corp is a cosmetics maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources