UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Jan 8 (Reuters)- Max Valu Chubu Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Nov 30, 2013 Oct 31, 2012 Feb 28, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 114.19 93.55 158.00 (+3.6 pct) Operating 712 mln 876 mln 2.95 (-13.8 pct) Recurring 774 mln 955 mln 2.95 (-11.4 pct) Net 27 mln 188 mln 1.25 (+422.7 pct) EPS 0.87 yen 7.42 yen 39.48 yen EPS Diluted 0.87 yen 7.39 yen Ann Div 10.00 yen 12.00 yen -Q2 div -Q4 div 10.00 yen 12.00 yen NOTE - Max Valu Chubu Co Ltd is a medium-scale supermarket operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources