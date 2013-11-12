(Adds company forecast) Nov 12 (Reuters)- Ginza Yamagataya Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.98 1.94 4.40 (+2.4 pct) (+6.1 pct) (+2.1 pct) Operating loss 109 mln loss 182 mln 14 mln Recurring loss 45 mln loss 125 mln 56 mln  (+107.4 pct) Net loss 54 mln loss 133 mln 40 mln (+566.7 pct) EPS loss 3.15 yen loss 7.75 yen 2.32 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Ginza Yamagataya Co Ltd is a leading maker of order-made men`s suits. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.