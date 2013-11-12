UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds company forecast) Nov 12 (Reuters)- Ginza Yamagataya Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.98 1.94 4.40 (+2.4 pct) (+6.1 pct) (+2.1 pct) Operating loss 109 mln loss 182 mln 14 mln Recurring loss 45 mln loss 125 mln 56 mln (+107.4 pct) Net loss 54 mln loss 133 mln 40 mln (+566.7 pct) EPS loss 3.15 yen loss 7.75 yen 2.32 yen Ann Div nil nil -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil nil NOTE - Ginza Yamagataya Co Ltd is a leading maker of order-made men`s suits. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources