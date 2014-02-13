(Corrects previous period as follows because of accounting period change) Feb 13 (Reuters)- Cybozu Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended 11 months ended Year to NEXT Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR LATEST COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 5.20 4.14 5.40 (+4.0 pct) Operating 288 mln 494 mln 0 mln (-100.0 pct) Recurring 264 mln 496 mln 0 mln (-100.0 pct) Net 188 mln 245 mln 0 mln (-100.0 pct) EPS 4.00 yen 5.09 yen nil Ann Div 206.00 yen 256.00 yen nil -Q2 Div nil nil nil -Q4 Div 206.00 yen 256.00 yen nil NOTE - Cybozu Inc develops computer software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.