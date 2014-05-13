(Corrects forecast period as follows because of accounting period change) May 13 (Reuters) - PGM Holdings KK CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 15 months to 15 months to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 93.20 Operating 11.10 Recurring 8.40 Net 3.00 EPS 25.31 yen NOTE - PGM Holdings KK is a golf course operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)