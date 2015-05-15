May 15 (Reuters)-
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Revenues 5.64 trln 5.18 trln
(+8.9 pct) (+8.7 pct)
Recurring 1.71 trln 1.69 trln
(+1.1 pct) (+26.1 pct)
Net 1.03 trln 984.85
(+5.0 pct) (+15.5 pct)
EPS 73.22 yen 68.29 yen
EPS Diluted 72.94 yen 68.04 yen
Ann Div 18.00 yen 16.00 yen 18.00 yen
-Q2 Div 9.00 yen 7.00 yen 9.00 yen
-Q4 Div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen 9.00 yen
NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings..
*Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
