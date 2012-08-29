AUGUST 29 (Reuters) - Toho Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 Months to 6 Months to Jul 31, 2012 Jul 31, 2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 97.00 97.00 Operating 900 mln 1.50 Recurring 1.30 1.60 Net 500 mln 700 mln EPS 9.19 yen 12.89 yen NOTE - Toho Co Ltd is a food wholesaler and a convenient store operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.