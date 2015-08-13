UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 13 (Reuters) -
* Nestle cfo says overall economic situation in china is difficult, process of turnaround on track
* Nestle cfo says costs of noodle recall 66 million sfr in h1
* Nestle cfo says careful about outlook for china given volatile trading environment
* Nestle cfo says doesn't want to comment on whether organic growth will be better in h2 than h1
* Nestle cfo says capital efficiency will be at top of his agenda
* Nestle cfo says intends to complete share buyback if market conditions allow
* Nestle says maggi noodle recall had some impact on other products in region, but limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.