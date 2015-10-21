Oct 21 Credit Suisse says

* Our expectation is that goodwill currently carried by the Investment Banking division is likely to be impaired-Presentation slides

* Such an impairment would impact the Group, Global Markets as well as Investment Banking and Capital Markets divisional pre-tax income in 4Q15 but would not impact the CET1 ratios on a "look-through" basis or Return on Tangible Equity