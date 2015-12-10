BRIEF-Builders Firstsource Co extended maturity date,increased revolving facility commitments
* Builders Firstsource- on March 22, co extended maturity date, increased revolving facility commitments under existing $800.0 million revolving facility
Dec 10 Swiss National Bank's Jordan tells CNBC:
* Does not comment on specific exchange rate target but says franc is still significantly overvalued
* negative inflation not optimal, part of adjustment process
* Half of Swiss negative inflation is oil price and other part is sfr appreciation Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
LONDON, March 28 Barclays is in exclusive talks to sell its stake in its Zimbabwe unit to Malawi-based First Merchant Bank, the lenders said on Tuesday, as the British bank continues its exit from Africa.