Jan 13 Geberit says

* Expects Price Increase Of 11.5 percent in 2016 starting in june

* Geberit says low oil price hurting public, private spending on construction projects in Gulf region

* Does not expect 2016 recovery in europe, with growth only in Germany

* Says Sanitec unit has higher exposure to weak markets like Russia, France and Italy

* Says Chinese business down clearly double digits, "significantly more than 10 percent"