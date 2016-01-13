Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
Jan 13 Geberit says
* Expects Price Increase Of 11.5 percent in 2016 starting in june
* Geberit says low oil price hurting public, private spending on construction projects in Gulf region
* Does not expect 2016 recovery in europe, with growth only in Germany
* Says Sanitec unit has higher exposure to weak markets like Russia, France and Italy
* Says Chinese business down clearly double digits, "significantly more than 10 percent" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)
